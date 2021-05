This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Head of the Test and Trace Corps. Dr. Ted Long explains how the city’s COVID-19 checkpoints will be implemented to enforce the tri-state area’s quarantine mandate.

He also explains what authorities can and can’t do, plus what would happen if people ignore a sheriff’s request following a checkpoint stop.