Hawaii, South Dakota, Virgin Islands added to tri-state quarantine advisory; 4 states removed

NEW YORK — New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have added three more states and territories to the implemented travel advisory as more cities across the nation have seen an uptick in coronavirus cases.

Hawaii, South Dakota and the Virgin Islands have been added to the list. Four states, Alaska, Rhode Island, Ohio and New Mexico have since been removed from the list.

The advisory applies to states that have an infection rate above 10 cases per 100,000 people, or if 10% of the total population tests positive. Both metrics will be monitored on a rolling seven-day average.

As of August 11, there are currently 31 states and two territories that meet the criteria:



Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Virgin Islands

Wisconsin

New York first announced the news Tuesday morning.

“As an increasing number of states around the country fight significant community spread, New York is taking action to maintain the precarious safety of its phased, data-driven reopening,” Cuomo said.

Just 1% of COVID-19 tests Monday in New York came back positive, Cuomo announced.

The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut imposed a 14-day quarantine on people traveling to the tri-state area from states with a high transmission rate of coronavirus.

The advisory also applies to tri-state area residents who are traveling back to their home state from areas with a high rate of transmission.

The travel advisory comes as all three states continue to make great strides in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

The tri-state area was considered the epicenter of the country’s coronavirus outbreak as the number of cases in March and April soared into the hundreds of thousands and the death toll continued to climb for weeks.