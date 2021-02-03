Harlem med students work to address medical racism in their community

HARLEM, Manhattan — Two medical students in the city are fighting to bring awareness to disparities in health care inside their community.

Wura Ayo and Joanne Voyard are second year CUNY medical students in Harlem making it their mission to spread the word about why people of color need to be vaccinated to fight the coronavirus.

The two are also the co-chairs of White Coats for Black Lives, helping raise awareness about medical racism and informing future physicians so the same mistakes aren’t continuously made.

Their personal goal is to become doctors to treat under-served communities that look like them.

“My mom is African American — generational African American — so from slavery, sharecropping, the civil rights movement, that’s my background. So when I look at someone like my grandma, I think of how she might have approached medicine, the fear of going to a doctor that doesn’t look like her and how she might be treated,” Ayo said. “That’s scary.”

Their vaccination campaign will hit the streets and subway platforms to listen to the community’s healthcare concerns and then arm people with accurate information they can understand.

Five times as many white people age 65 and older have received at least one shot compared to Black people in New York City.

“The trust is not going to be filled overnight, it’s not going to be built in a week, because for generations that trust was destroyed,” Ayo said. “It was obliterated.”