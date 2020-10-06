Halloween coronavirus guidance: NJ officials offer tips to stay safe amid pandemic

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — As folks gear up for Halloween, health officials in New Jersey want to make sure families are being safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Phil Murphy and Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli issued guidance on Monday to help residents reduce the risk of being exposed to coronavirus while out enjoying the holiday.

Murphy urged everyone to wear a face mask. Costume masks do not count, Murphy said, because they don’t provide the necessary protection to keep the virus from spreading.

“You may wish to dress as a knucklehead this Halloween, but we don’t want anyone to act like one,” the governor chided.

Treats and candy should not be placed in a communal bowl that would be repeatedly touched, Persichilli said. Instead, folks should arrange candy in a way that is easily picked by only one person.

Residents should not hand out candy directly to trick-or-treaters, Persichilli added.

Celebrations, meanwhile, should be held outdoors and gatherings should follow the state’s capacity limits.

Trunk-or-treat events should be designed to form in a line instead of a circle to avoid crowding.

Trick-or-treating groups should be limited to people in the same household. If that’s not possible, Murphy and Persichilli urged everyone to keep a social distance.

