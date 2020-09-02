Gyms reopen, but several class-based and boutique studios are still left out

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — The doors to gyms around the city are open again, and Wednesday, New Yorkers were eager to get their sweat on after several months in quarantine.

Shanaga Brown is back in her gym for the first time in nearly six months. Not being able to exercise took a toll on her overall well-being.

“I didn’t know what to do. I didn’t want to fall into a depression trap,” said Brown.

She joins gym-goers across the five boroughs who can now return to gyms as part of the city’s reopening.

But you may have to wait to get inside: all gyms are capped at 33% occupancy.

Dale Paden is vice president of marketing at Planet Fitness.

He said strict measures are in place to ensure everyone’s safety, including mandatory mask wearing and social distancing at all times.

“We have cleaning stations around the entire club, CDC approved disinfectant, paper towels and hand sanitizer. We have social ‘fitnessing,’ which is every other cardio equipment turned off so we allow six feet. For strength equipment we spaced it out six feet so you’re never closer,” said Paden.

Although people are returning to the traditional gym, virtual workouts aren’t exactly a thing of past.

Indoor fitness classes like barre, boxing or boot camp remain off limits.

Kari Saitowitz is the founder and CEO Fhitting Room.

She doesn’t understand why her boutique business — which offers HIIT and strength training classes — is still closed.

“Contact tracing would be impeccable at group fitness studios, because we have complete records of all the details, and we’ve also reconfigured all our spaces and classes so there’s no sharing of equipment,” said Saitowitz.

Saitowitz is now a member of the New York Fitness Coalition. It’s a group that’s planning on filing a lawsuit against the City of New York and Mayor Bill de Blasio for keeping indoor fitness classes shut past Sept. 2nd.

“We really are part of the building back of a healthy New York City,” said Saitowitz.

As Saitowitz and her team gear up for a hopeful reopening, people like Brown are welcoming back their workout routine, and livelihood.

“I feel like I’m home again,” said Brown.