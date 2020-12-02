Gravesend and Breezy Point record steep increase in Covid cases

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn — Recent data from the city of New York is a warning for two neighborhoods.

Gravesend, Brooklyn and Breezy Point, Queens are listed as having the highest infection rates by zip code.

Councilmember Mark Treyger represents Gravesend. He’s trying to set up a testing site and in talks with city hall.

“This has to happen immediately. I just gave them a site but they said there are staffing issues,” he said.

The number of hospitalizations in the city has doubled in the last three weeks. The city’s Infection rate is 4.8%. Breezy Point comes in at 12.3% and Gravesend/Homecrest in Brooklyn is 9.92%.

Councilmember Treyger is calling for a new outreach campaign in multiple languages that is broadcast and seen on the neighborhood level.

“The city has a responsibility to reach every corner and every diverse neighborhood in the five boroughs and I haven’t seen a sustained effort on that front,” Councilmember Treyger said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city is working with community groups and faith-based organizations.

“We are seeing different things in different places for sure. I think these numbers growing are a warning sign to everyone to wear a mask and social distance,” the mayor said.

