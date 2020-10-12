Grand Central Oyster Bar temporarily suspends business due to COVID-19

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2013 file photo, tiled and vaulted ceilings designed by the Gustavino company forms decor for the Oyster Bar restaurant in New York’s Grand Central Terminal. Rafael Guastavino and his son Rafael Jr., who designed many of New York Citys most treasured buildings and public spaces using their patented system of structural tile vaults, are the subjects of the new exhibition “Palaces for the People: Guastavino and the Art of Structural Tile,” a new exhibition opening March 26, 2014, at the City Museum. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — The Grand Central Oyster Bar has temporarily suspended restaurant operations as businesses continue to feel the effects of COVID-19.

The 107-year-old institution, which was shut down for nearly seven months, reopened for business less than two weeks ago when indoor dining was allowed at 25% capacity.

Due to limited business and lack of traffic among tourists and people working at offices, the restaurant decided to temporarily shut its doors once again.

“It has been seven challenging months since we last saw many of you at the Grand Central Oyster Bar. As we reopened on Sept. 30, we relished the opportunity to be of service again, and fill your hearts, and ours, with joy, and do what we do best – offer an amazing experience to our beloved New Yorkers and to our friends from all over the world. However, we must temporarily close again due to the lack of traffic and business implicitly, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. We do have a promise for all of you! We will come back stronger and with an even bigger desire to serve you,” president Janet Poccia, executive chef Sandy Ingber, vice president Mohammed Lawal and general manager Gabriel Moroianu said in a joint statement.

A reopening date has not been set.