Government must build trust with African American community on COVID vaccine distribution

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — In the midst of the still-surging pandemic, there are glimmers of hope.

Two, perhaps three vaccines are on track for approval following clinical trials that showed extremely high effectiveness in combating the disease.

“There’s a lot of work that we need to do very rapidly to make sure that our entire infrastructure is in place to make sure that people trust these vaccine,” said Dr. Rick Bright, a member of President-elect Joe Biden’s COVID-19 advisory board.

For vulnerable communities, trust in some instances could be hard to come by.

“I’ve been following the vaccine and the numbers look great, but there’s a number of us keeping a close eye on this vaccine to make sure that it’s appropriate, not only for African Americans but for all of us,” said Dr. Sampson Davis, an ER doctor and author of “Living and Dying in Brick City.”

He says the efficacy of the vaccines is promising but getting African Americans to take it could be an issue.

“About 40,000 people have been given the vaccine by Moderna and Pfizer, I’m trying to see the numbers as those numbers grow and more people get exposed to the vaccine,” Samson said. “But even look at something as simple as the flu shot — which we all should get, by the way — only 40% of African Americans take it and the flu shot can save lives.”

According to the CDC, Black Americans are two and a half times more likely to contract COVID-19, nearly five times more likely to be hospitalized with and twice as likely to die from it. For that reason, a Black doctors’ group is working to make sure the African American community in particular can trust a COVID-19 vaccine once it gets emergency use authorization from the FDA.

Historical distrust lingers among some African Americans when it comes to the testing of new treatments or vaccines. The historic stench of the Tuskegee Experiment — a study begun by the government in 1932 on Black men with syphilis who were told they’d been treated but instead were monitored to track the progression of the disease. The nation did not give an apology for that until 1997, even though it had been outed in 1972.

Just recently a statue of J. Marion Sims was removed from Central Park. Sims, considered the father of gynecology, conducted most of his early medical experiments on enslaved women without anesthesia.

A Pew Research Center study found African Americans are still more hesitant to trust medical scientists, embrace the use of experimental treatments and sign up for a potential vaccine to combat the illness.

Dr. Davis says Black participation in clinical trials, like that for the COVID-19 vaccine, is low but needs to be higher.

“What’s broken here is trust in the system, the disparities and health care inequalities and inequities. All that has to be fixed and that starts with addressing the elephant in the room which has been the historical factors that have taken place throughout time.”

The oldest and largest Black doctors organization, the National Medical Association, plans to do its own vetting of the vaccine to build trust.