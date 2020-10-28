Gov. Phil Murphy hopes NJ COVID-19 shutdown isn’t needed, but ‘the numbers aren’t good’

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — As New Jersey continues to report an increase in COVID-19 cases, Gov. Phil Murphy expressed concerns, but hopes another statewide shutdown is not necessary.

“We’re concerned,” Murphy told PIX11 as the increase in cases were initially in certain areas, but now the uptick in cases can be found throughout the state.

The governor noted the majority of cases are associated within private homes and parties and said the state needs to appeal to people to fight the COVID-19 fatigue.

“The numbers aren’t good,” he added, but “we have a lot more knowledge” about the virus and enforcement will be community-focused, but “all options are on the table.”

With Halloween just days away, Gov. Murphy isn’t discouraging trick-or-treating, but asks that everyone “do it responsibly,” be careful and follow guidelines.

Mail-in ballots are also underway in New Jersey, and Murphy said about 2.75 million people have voted, and the state is continuing to work to make sure everyone’s votes are counted.