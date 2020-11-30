Gov. Murphy won’t rule out the possibility of another full shutdown in NJ

NEW JERSEY — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy warned he won’t rule out the possibility of a second full shutdown as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state.

The potential for another shutdown “has to stay on the table,” Murphy said during an interview with Fox News on Sunday.

The Garden State’s numbers continue to spike as the number of new daily cases are up more than 200% since October.

The transmission rate slightly dropped and the number of daily cases dipped just below 4,000 over the weekend, but the number of hospitalizations continue to climb.

To avoid the worst-case scenario of another full shutdown, the governor said the federal government needs to help.

“A big federal stimulus with a lifeline to small businesses… that would be a game changer,” he said.

About one third of the state’s small businesses have reportedly closed.

That is slightly above the national average, according to a report from the Harvard University website, TrackTheRecovery.org .

In Newark, about eight businesses were cited within the first two days of the city’s recommended 10-day lockdown.

The violations were reportedly for employees not wearing masks and appropriate PPE while serving customers.

Over the weekend, State Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli also announced she would be quarantining after one of her staffers tested positive for the coronavirus.