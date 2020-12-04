Gov. Murphy will ‘definitely take the vaccine’ when available, urges NJ not to let their guards down

NEW JERSEY — New Jersey’s current number of COVID-19 cases is comparable to those during the height of the pandemic several months ago.

Gov. Phil Murphy warned that this pandemic is far from over.

Although a vaccine is on the way, Murphy said New Jerseyans cannot let their guards down.

“The next couple of months are going to be brutal,” he told PIX11.

Though residents are advised to get tested, many of them have been met with long lines. Murphy advises everyone to check the different locations as they work to increase capacity.

The governor hopes that within the next few months, COVID-19 tests can be bought in pharmacies.

All 21 counties of the state are designated as an “orange zone.” If parts enter a “red zone,” schools will go all remote.

Murphy said unlike New York City, there are hundreds of school districts in New Jersey, which allows them to deal with districts and closures on a one-off basis.

“We watch that like a hawk,” he said.

With news of a vaccine, Gov. Murphy said New Jersey expects to have several hundred thousand doses “in and around” the same time as New York, which is expected to be Dec. 15.

“Don’t let your guard down. We’re almost home,” Murphy said.

The governor said he will “definitely take the vaccine” when it’s available, but does not want that to take away a vaccine from a health care worker.

“There’s unanimity that these are safe and work.”

Vaccine priority would go to health care workers, long-term care workers and residents and the vulnerable population.

As the Christmas and holiday season approach, Murphy urged everyone to “stay small,” stay with their households and not to travel.