New Jersey residents urged to remain vigilant this Halloween weekend

NEW JERSEY — New Jersey is faced with a scary reality this Halloween weekend as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the state.

For the 12th straight day, the state saw more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases.

“We would not be caught unprepared when the second wave arrived. Well, it is here and we are ready,” said Gov. Phil Murphy during his Thursday afternoon press briefing.

Gov. Murphy said his focus is on testing, tracing and building up its PPE stockpile ahead of the winter months.

Residents must also remain vigilant as many of the cases stem from gatherings at private homes. State officials are hoping to appeal to people to fight through the fatigue and make sure “they’re not letting their hair down.”

That includes Halloween celebrations. This year, residents are asked to keep activities outdoors and avoid putting out big bowls of candy for trick-or-treaters.

When it comes to dressing up, Gov. Murphy said a costume mask does not count as a face covering because it cannot provide the necessary level of protection.

“While you may wish to dress up as a knucklehead on Saturday night, we don’t want anyone to act as one,” he added.