Gov. Murphy talks vaccine milestone, vaccination hotline, reopening schools

NEW JERSEY — Gov. Phil Murphy announced a milestone Monday with more than one million doses of COVID-19 vaccinations now administered in New Jersey.

However, the governor said there is still a lot of work to be done to get all residents vaccinated.

Murphy told PIX11 News the state receives about 135,000 to 150,000 doses a week, but the number has been going up.

Despite growing vaccine supply, the state is “still not remotely where we need to be,” according to the governor.

With a goal of administering 4.7 million vaccines by the summer, Murphy said supply is the biggest challenge.

The state has administered more than 1.1 million vaccines, and 2.5 million people have registered to get vaccinated.

The state also started a vaccine hotline for people to call for assistance if they don’t have internet access.

Murphy acknowledged there is still work that needs to be done and asked the public for patience.

“We’re not satisfied, but we’re making an enormous amount of progress,” he said.

Anyone who needs to contact the call center hotline should dial 855-568-0545.

With more vaccines, many wonder when schools can safely reopen.

Murphy said it’s “too soon to tell” when schools can fully reopen as the state wants to get educators vaccinated sooner than later.

“I hope and expect that we are fully up and running in a normal school year by the fall,” he said.