Gov. Murphy signs legislation aimed at shortening New Jersey MVC lines

NEW JERSEY — Gov. Phil Murphy signed two bills that are aimed to get New Jersey drivers off long lines at the Motor Vehicle Commission amid COVID-19.

Under new legislation, the validity of all driver’s license and identification card photographs has been extended from a maximum of eight years to a maximum of 12 years. Residents 65 years of age or older are also eligible to use a stored photograph for each standard driver’s license or standard identification card renewal.

Limited certain appointment times at locations have also been designated for senior citizens and people with certain medical conditions.

Another bill temporarily extends deadlines to register vehicles and obtain driver’s licenses for new state residents as the public health emergency continues in the Garden State.

“The temporary, but necessary closure of our MVC facilities earlier this year has resulted in an undeniable burden on many residents,” Gov. Murphy said.

“Under the leadership of Chief Administrator Sue Fulton, the MVC has made great progress in providing residents with the services that they need, under unprecedented circumstances. This legislation will reduce wait times and allow our vulnerable populations to have the access they need to obtain critical services.”

New Jersey MVC locations have been backlogged due to its closure for several months during the peak of the pandemic.

Since reopening in July, New Jersey residents were met with long lines at locations across the state, many were seen waiting in lines during early hours in hopes to get seen by an MVC employee.

Despite long lines, MVC Chief Administrator Sue Fulton said Friday waits for road tests and other exam appointments have returned to pre-COVID numbers and the agency continues to work hard and get all transactions completed as quickly as possible.

