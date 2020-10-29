Gov. Murphy: New Jersey’s second coronavirus wave ‘is coming now’

Then-Democratic candidate Phil Murphy is seen on Oct. 19, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW JERSEY — As New Jersey continues to see an increase in coronavirus cases, Gov. Phil Murphy warned the state that the second wave of the virus “is coming now.”

“The Second Wave of coronavirus is no longer something off in the future. It’s coming in now,” Gov. Murphy said Thursday.

The state reported an additional 1,477 confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the state’s cumulative total to 234,547.

The state has reported a death toll of 14,539 since the start of the pandemic.

As the increasing cases remain a concern, Gov. Murphy urged New Jerseyans to “double down” on practices, including wearing a face covering, washing hands and social distancing.

In an attempt to battle the coronavirus, several New Jersey cities, including Newark, Paterson and Hoboken, have imposed new curfews and restrictions.

Hoboken is implementing a city-wide curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., and beginning Thursday night, a midnight curfew goes into effect, shutting down bars, and cracking down on house parties. The city reported 17 new cases Thursday, the most in one day since April. They are back to near peak levels.

In Paterson, all non-essential businesses are r equired to close midnight daily. While in Newark, non-essential businesses and indoor dining must close at 8 p.m.