Gov. Murphy discusses State of the State address, NJ vaccine rollout

NEW JERSEY — It was a different kind of State of the State address for New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.

It was pre-recorded in a nearly empty venue, addressing the pandemic head on.

Gov. Murphy told PIX11 the state is working to expedite the number of vaccinations administered across the state and ensured everyone who wants the vaccine will be able to receive it over time.

If you live, work or study in New Jersey, you are eligible for the vaccine in the Garden State.

Over a quarter of a million people have received the vaccine in the state, according to Murphy.

The governor also commended the federal government for pushing to get first doses administered and not held back.

Murphy said he hopes there will be broad access to the vaccine for the general public in the next two or three months, which will allow for an economic snapback.

The pre-register for a vaccine or for more information, click here.

