Gov. Cuomo warns of thousands of layoffs, tax increases without federal financial relief

NEW YORK — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned of thousands of layoffs and tax increases if the state does not receive additional aid amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Without federal aid, the state could lay off several thousands government workers and “dramatic” tax increases are likely, which will hurt the economy and families, Gov. Cuomo said during his Wednesday briefing.

“If we do not get federal funding, the consequences are going to be devastating to this state and the families and governments within the state,” Cuomo said.

The governor also said without funding, the MTA could lay off about 7,000 of its workers and raise fares and tolls.

MTA CEO and Chairman Pat Foye recently discussed the transit authority’s budget crisis and looming fare hikes, warning of service cuts and potential layoffs.

The MTA is asking the federal government for $12 billion in funding to help offset the cost of operating the subways, railroads and buses as the pandemic continues to disrupt ridership.

“That’s the last thing we need now,” Cuomo said.

“You want this economy picking up, not slowing down.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio joined Cuomo’s presser, to call out the federal government for their lack of support toward New York.

“Think about the lives that were lost because the federal government was missing in action,” he said.

“Our federal government did not warn us, did not support us even when we raised the warning.”

De Blasio said he believes the states, cities and counties will do their all if they are “given the opportunity to get back on our feet.”

“If you want the United States of America to come back, you need New York City to come back, you need New York State to come back,” the mayor said as he pleaded with the federal government to give the state its fair share of funding.

New York and other states have called on the federal government for a stimulus since the start of the pandemic, warning of layoffs, tax increase and other consequences without additional assistance.