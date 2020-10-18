Gov. Cuomo unveils New York coronavirus vaccine plan, prioritization phases

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — As a COVID-19 vaccine is still in the works in the United States, Gov. Andrew Cuomo unveiled a drafted plan for how vaccines would be administered to New Yorkers.

New York State has their own advisory task force that will review every COVID-19 vaccine authorized by the federal government, but it still remains unclear as to how many doses will the state get and when that will be.

However, Cuomo said Sunday phases will be used to decide when vaccines will be distributed to certain groups. The first prioritization phase would go to high-risk individuals and front-line workers.

It would then go to the lower-risk population and other essential workers, including first responders, child care and education staff, public health workers and front-line workers who regularly are in contact with the public.

The next phase would go to individuals over the age of 65 and those under 65 with high-risk comorbidities and health conditions followed by all other essential workers, then healthy adults and children in the last phase.

The plan also noted the state is building a network of facilities where vaccines can be administered, including hospitals, long-term care facilities, urgent care clinics and community centers, pharmacies, physician offices, schools, congregate facilities, mobile units and convention centers.

Under the statewide vaccination plan, all local governments will participate through the state, but it cannot be done without the help of the federal government, Cuomo added.

The governor, who also chairs the National Governors Association, said the group has sent President Donald Trump several questions seeking clarity on how to most effectively distribute and administer the vaccine when it becomes available.

The list of questions, which were submitted from Republican and Democratic governors from around the country, covers funding for the administration of a vaccine, allocation and supply chain, and communication and information requirements.

