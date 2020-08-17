Gov. Cuomo expected to announce gym reopening guidelines

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Gyms in New York are expected to find out when and how they can finally reopen after being shut down for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to announce reopening guidelines and protocols for gyms Monday.

Gyms were excluded from Phase 4 of the state’s reopening, and over 1,000 of those gyms have since filed a lawsuit to demand a reopening.

Many gym owners have argued their facilities are clean and safe for their members and employees.

Gyms weren’t the only industries left out in Phase 4. Museums, aquariums and other cultural institutions in New York City finally got the green light to reopen the week of Aug. 24 with limited capacity and reserved ticketed time slots.

Bowling alleys across the state are also ready to welcome back customers beginning Monday with 50% capacity and strict guidelines.

Connecticut gyms reopened have reopened with 50% capacity while gyms in New Jersey have allowed private training sessions.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

New Yorkers protest outside governor's office, call for resignation

Ridership increases on subways and NYPD investigates another slashing

Devils welcome fans back as NJ arenas, stadiums open with limited capacity

Calls for Gov. Cuomo's resignation, impeachment intensify

Biden says US will enough vaccines for every adult by end of May

Brooklyn mom's home plagued by leaks

Mr. G's forecast

Prudential Center welcomes fans for Devils-Islanders

Ex-Councilman Wills considering running for old seat after overturned conviction