Good news: a vaccine is being distributed. Getting it everywhere is a challenge

NEW YORK — With the prick of a needle Monday morning, America’s first COVID-19 vaccinations marked what appears to be a turning point in our nearly year long war against coronavirus.

Long Island Jewish Medical Center ICU Nurse Sandra Lindsay is believed to be the first in the country to have received the vaccine — a front line medical worker speaking publicly with a clear goal: that her comfort and confidence with the vaccine becomes contagious.

“I feel great,” she said. “It didn’t feel any different from receiving my annual influenza vaccine.”

She encouraged everyone to take it.

“This is significant, should be significant for all of us.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo — who watched on a live stream — spoke after the historic moment.

“We trust science here in the State of New York,” he said. “The federal government approved the vaccine. We then had New York state have a separate panel that also approved the vaccine.

While the Pfizer vaccine may seem — and feel — fairly standard, it’s got challenges. It requires incredibly cold storage at nearly 100 degrees below zero.

Dr. Marc Adler, chief medical officer at NYU Langone Health Long Island, said even leaving the doors open too long on those cold storage units could jeopardize all of the stored doses.

“So it’s logistically something that’s more difficult to just put out into the general community,” Adler said.

That means, once more doses become readily available in the coming weeks and months, it’s more difficult to distribute to people without easy access to transportation, or in places where transportation isn’t as accessible.

So for right now, in part because of the storage and handling requirements, there’s no guarantee you’ll be able to get Pfizer’s vaccine at your local community center or house of worship. Plus, there’s priority for health care workers and others at high risk.

But Dr. Adler adds there is future hope for more flexibility, which would lead to options more easily accessible.

There are other vaccines, Adler said, in the pipeline that don’t have such requirements, and will hopefully be able to be distributed more easily throughout these communities.

“But either say,” Adler said,” whatever vaccines we have, we’re going to find strategies that work to get everybody vaccinated.”