Global confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 40 million

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LONDON — The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus across the planet has passed 40 million.

The milestone was hit Monday according to Johns Hopkins University, which collates tallies from around the world.

The actual figure is likely to be far higher, as testing has been variable, many people have had no symptoms and some governments have concealed the true number of cases.

The United States (8.1 million), India (7.5 million), Brazil (5.2 million) and Russia (1.4 million) lead the world with the highest numbers of cases.

However, the world’s increase in recent weeks has been driven by a surge of new infections in Europe.

Last week, the World Health Organization said Europe had a reported a record high of nearly 700,000 new cases and that the region was responsible for about a third of cases globally.

Worldwide deaths linked to the virus total 1.1 million worldwide. The U.S. continues to lead the world in deaths linked to the virus with 219,674.

The grim milestone comes as case rates around the world are spiking, marking some of the highest daily totals of new cases since the disease began spreading. On Friday alone, 411,337 people around the world were diagnosed with COVID-19 — the most in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

The U.S. appears to be among the main drivers of the spike in case rates around the world. After averaging a staggering 90,000+ new cases a day last month, India has made efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 in recent weeks. Within the past few days, the U.S. surpassed India as the country with the highest rate of new cases, with an average of more than 60,000 a day.

Infectious disease experts in the northern hemisphere warn that the coming weeks are vital in slowing the spread of the virus ahead of the winter months. Experts like Dr. Antony Fauci say that it will be much more difficult to stop the spread of COVID-19 as people move activities indoors during colder weather.

Scripps National’s Alex Hider contributed to this report.