Giants offensive line back at work after COVID-19 concern

FILE – In this Dec. 22, 2019, file photo, New York Giants offensive guard Will Hernandez stands on the field during the team’s NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Landover, Md. Hernandez, who has started every game since being draft in 2018, was placed on the reserve COVID-19 list on Thursday, Oct. 29, after testing positive for the virus. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally, File)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants’ offensive line is back at work after six members spent a day a home because of concerns about the coronavirus.

Starting tackles Andrew Thomas and Cam Fleming, center Nick Gates and backup linemen Shane Lemieux and Spencer Pulley practiced Friday after being told to stay at home because they had had close contract with starting guard Will Hernandez.

The Giants learned late Wednesday night that Hernandez tested positive for COVID-19.

He immediately went into isolation and was placed on the COVID-19 list on Thursday. He will not play Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.