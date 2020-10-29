Giants’ Jones regrets taking mask off in NYC bar

New York Giants’ Daniel Jones walks off the field after an NFL football game Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones expressed regret for taking off his mask in a closed New York City bar last weekend.

Jones spoke for the first time since a video of the incident was released and did his best to avoid discussing it.

The situation left some wondering if he had violated NFL protocols for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jones, injured running back Saquon Barkley and receiver Sterling Shepard and others had dinner in the private room of a city restaurant.

They went to the bar after dinner. Jones took off his mask there.