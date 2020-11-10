Giants activate Hernandez from COVID-list

Coronavirus

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Giants Jones Football

FILE – In this Dec. 22, 2019, file photo, New York Giants offensive guard Will Hernandez stands on the field during the team’s NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Landover, Md. Hernandez, who has started every game since being draft in 2018, was placed on the reserve COVID-19 list on Thursday, Oct. 29, after testing positive for the virus. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally, File)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have activated starting left guard Will Hernandez off the Reserve/COVID-19 list after missing two games.

New York on Tuesday also waived cornerback Corey Ballentine, a sixth-round pick a year ago, and added wide receiver/return specialist Dante Pettis to the roster.

Hernandez was placed on the Reserve/COVID list on Oct. 29, four days before a game against Tampa Bay.

It ended his career-beginning streak of 39 consecutive starts.

Rookie Shane Lemieux replaced him and played well.

The Giants play at home on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss