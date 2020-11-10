Giants activate Hernandez from COVID-list

FILE – In this Dec. 22, 2019, file photo, New York Giants offensive guard Will Hernandez stands on the field during the team’s NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Landover, Md. Hernandez, who has started every game since being draft in 2018, was placed on the reserve COVID-19 list on Thursday, Oct. 29, after testing positive for the virus. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally, File)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have activated starting left guard Will Hernandez off the Reserve/COVID-19 list after missing two games.

New York on Tuesday also waived cornerback Corey Ballentine, a sixth-round pick a year ago, and added wide receiver/return specialist Dante Pettis to the roster.

Hernandez was placed on the Reserve/COVID list on Oct. 29, four days before a game against Tampa Bay.

It ended his career-beginning streak of 39 consecutive starts.

Rookie Shane Lemieux replaced him and played well.

The Giants play at home on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

