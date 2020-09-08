Get a COVID test while you wait for your flight in NJ

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEWARK, NJ — An area of Terminal B in Newark Liberty International Airport has been turned into a rapid COVID-19 testing facility.

When coronavirus first struck, air travel dropped by 99% at area airports. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates Newark, LaGuardia and JFK, is anticipating a $3 billion budget impact.

As airports try to encourage people to fly again, the Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole said this new testing location should help travelers to feel comfortable flying again.

At the height of the COVID-19 outbreak, the massive drop in air travel dealt a devastating blow to airlines and area airports.

“This was a day spa a few months ago,” O’Toole said as he pointed to the XpresCheck booth. “This is all about safety, safety, safety.”

Airline travel is now coming back. Our region has seen an increase of about 25-30%.

XpresCheck CEO Doug Satzman said the booth is there “to help restore confidence to the traveling public.”

XpresCheck is testing for COVID-19 and antibodies.

They soft launched by testing airport and airline employees, but as of Tuesday the booth is now open to the flying public.

Test costs range from $75 to $90 and customers should check with their insurance or employer to see how the test is covered.

Currently, the turnaround time for testing is two to five days, but later this month that will jump to just 15 minutes. So you could know if you are contagious before you even hit your gate.

