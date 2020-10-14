Germany agrees $662 million to aid Holocaust survivors amid pandemic

FILE – In this Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 file photo an entrance gate at the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau is pictured in Oswiecim, Poland. The sign over the gate reads “work makes one free”. Germany has agreed to provide more than a half billion euros to aid Holocaust survivors struggling under the burdens of the coronavirus pandemic.

BERLIN — Germany has agreed to provide more than a half billion euros to aid Holocaust survivors struggling under the burdens of the coronavirus pandemic.

The organization that negotiates compensation with the German government said Wednesday that the payments will be going to approximately 240,000 survivors around the world.

They are primarily in Israel, North America, the former Soviet Union and Western Europe, over the next two years.

The New York-based Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany said the pandemic has been a “rolling calamity” for the elderly survivors, many of whom live on the poverty line.