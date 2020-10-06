Furloughed flight attendant shares experience

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Since the pandemic hit, thousands of flight attendants have faced uncertainty regarding their future.

Just last week, American Airlines began furloughing 19,000 of their employees.

As a result, many have taken to social media to express their heartfelt reactions and how they’re keeping their spirits alive.

Flight Attendant Elli Kallinicou spoke to PIX11 to discuss the furloughs and what she is doing to make ends meet.

