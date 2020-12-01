Frontline workers frustrated with people breaking COVID measures

OAKLAND, N.J. — There’s no true way to know just how many parties like one held in suburban New Jersey, with people shoulder to shoulder and very few masks are taking place at local restaurants in tight knit neighborhoods across the tri-state area.

An event — held at Portobello’s in the Bergen County of Oakland — took place last week on Thanksgiving Eve and that’s in addition to two more crowded gatherings Oakland police officers witnessed over the holiday weekend.

“Every restaurant is responsible for putting a plan in place to prevent the type of occurrence that happened on Nov. 25 and 28 at Portobello’s,” said Oakland Police Chief Keith Sanzari. “It was their responsibility to ensure proper social distancing and to keep patrons safe. They failed in that respect and had to be held accountable for their actions.”

Frontline medical worker Tyler Franco says someone sent him photos of the event and he felt compelled to speak out.

“It was really upsetting to see that something like this was happening,” said Franco. “People just need to take a deep breath, people need to realize that this does affect everybody. You don’t know who that person was that was at the event that night, there was hundreds and hundreds of people.”

Portobello’s owner Frank Amen is now facing criminal charges and his restaurant’s outdoor dining hours have been restricted.

New Jersey health officials reported 90 new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, the biggest one day total since June 13 and more than 4,600 new cases.

Gov. Phil Murphy is once again reigning things in with new restrictions starting next Monday.

“The gathering limit for all outdoor activities will be no more than 25 individuals,” the governor explained.

Across the Hudson River, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo joining health officials in strongly urging older and at-risk New Yorkers to stay at home.

“My projection is that numbers will continue to go up through the holiday season,” Cuomo said.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have effectively doubled over the last three weeks, although Dr. Marc Adler, Chief Medical Officer of NYU Langone Hospital, says they are much lower than this spring’s frightening levels.

“The concern, of course, for us is how much of an uptick it will be,” said Dr. Adler.

Dr. Adler adds that New York’s medical community is already positioning itself to handle more cases and the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“When we do get distribution of the vaccines, we will know how to store, how to distribute them, prepare them and administer them to patients and staff,” said Dr. Adler.