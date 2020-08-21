From applause to pink slips? Front-line hero weighs in on potential EMS layoffs

Coronavirus

by: , Veronica Rosario

Posted: / Updated:
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — As New York City continues to recover from the full impact COVID-19 had on the city, Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration is considering laying off “hundreds” of FDNY Emergency Medical Services workers.

Lt. Anthony Almojera has worked as a paramedic for 17 years and also serves as the vice president of the FDNY EMT Union. He spoke to PIX11 and criticized the mayor for thinking to lay off front-line workers.

Almojera said of the 4,200 members in the force, about 400 are potentially going to get laid off, particularly EMTs and medics.

“In the city’s darkest moments, we were the ones shining the light to give them hope,” he said.

Almojera also called out the mayor’s mismanagement, adding that laying off hundreds is “really a slap in the face.”

