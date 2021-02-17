Freshman US Rep. Jamaal Bowman’s mother dies of COVID-19

FILE – This photo from Tuesday June 23, 2020, shows Jamaal Bowman as he speaks during his primary-night party in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)

YONKERS, N.Y. — Freshman U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman announced on Twitter that his mother has died of COVID-19.

Bowman said Tuesday that his mother, Pauline Bowman, “battled Covid for many weeks” before her death on Valentine’s Day.

He said his mother raised her children “to live our lives with love and joy with and for each other.”

Many elected officials tweeted their condolences. Democratic U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York said she was keeping Bowman’s family in her prayers.

Bowman defeated veteran lawmaker Eliot Engel in last year’s Democratic primary.

He represents a district that includes parts of the Bronx and Westchester County.

