French tennis player out of US Open after positive COVID-19 test: AP source

QUEENS, N.Y. — French tennis player Benoit Paire has tested positive for COVID-19 and was removed from the US Open field, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because Paire’s status had not been announced by the U.S. Tennis Association.

The USTA released a statement confirming a player has tested positive for the virus but did not identify who.

“The USTA, together with its medical advisors and infectious disease specialist from the Mount Sinai Health System, confirmed a positive test result for a player,” the statement said. “In accordance with New York State Department of Health requirements, and in alignment with CDC guidelines and the Tournament health and safety protocols, the player has been advised that they must isolate for at least 10 days.”

Paire is the first player to test positive ahead of the Grand Slam tournament. It begins Monday without spectators amid the pandemic.

The 31-year-old Paire was seeded 17th and was supposed to face Kamil Majchrzak, of Poland, in the first round Tuesday.

Contact tracing will now be used to determine who might have been exposed to Paire and needs to be quarantined.