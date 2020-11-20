Former Sen. Alfonse D’Amato hospitalized with COVID-19

Coronavirus

Alfonse D'Amato

Former U.S. Sen. Alfonse D’Amato leaves Manhattan federal court in New York on Dec. 4, 2015.

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — Former U.S. Sen. Alfonse D’Amato has tested positive for COVID-19 and is hospitalized, according to his spokesperson.

The 83-year-old Republican tested positive a week ago and promptly self-quarantined at his Long Island home. Out of an abundance of caution, he admitted himself to a nearby hospital, where he continues to be treated for the virus, his office said in a statement Friday afternoon.

“As his recovery was not as prompt as he would have liked, out of an abundance of caution, he admitted himself to a regional hospital where he continues to be treated for the virus and remains in good spirits,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

