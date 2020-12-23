Former NJ health commissioner talks NJ COVID cases reaching grim milestone

NEW JERSEY — Gov. Murphy addressed the growing number of coronavirus cases and deaths during an event Tuesday, saying it was not a good day.

This is the third day COVID-19 hospitalizations across New Jersey have gone up, and the fear is there will be another spike after Christmas.

Dr. Shereef Elnahal, former New Jersey health commissioner and current president and CEO of University Hospital in Newark, discussed the state’s current numbers.

According to Dr. Elnahal, a trend the state is seeing that was not seen in the spring was that more Hispanic-Americans are being hospitalized and more people are contracting the virus through private gatherings.

He also acknowledged a small percentage of people are actually responding to contact tracers.

For those who get the COVID-19, Dr. Elnahal said people should continue wearing masks and social distancing because “vaccines are not perfect.”

He said he was part of the vaccine trials and is not sure whether or not he received the vaccine or placebo. If he received the placebo, Elnahal said he plans to take the vaccine when it’s available to him.