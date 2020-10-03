Former NJ Gov. Chris Christie tests positive for COVID-19

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY— Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

Christie assisted President Donald Trump with debate preparations earlier this week.

Trump is being treated for COVID-19 at Walter Reed Hospital after announcing early Friday that he and first lady Melania had tested positive.

“I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two. I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition,” Christie tweeted Saturday morning.

Gov. Phil Murphy sent well wishes to Christie on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

“Tammy and I wish @GovChristie a full and speedy recovery. He and Mary Pat are in our prayers. #JerseyStrong,” the governor said.

