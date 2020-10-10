Former NJ Gov. Chris Christie released from hospital after COVID-19 treatment

NEW JERSEY — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has been released from the hospital where he was being treated for COVID-19, he said on Saturday.
Christie thanked the “extraordinary doctors and nurses” who treated him at Morristown Medical Center.
“I am happy to let you know that this morning I was released from Morristown Medical Center. I want to thank the extraordinary doctors [and] nurses who cared for me for the last week. Thanks to my family [and] friends for their prayers. I will have more to say about all of this next week,” Christie said on Twitter.
I am happy to let you know that this morning I was released from Morristown Medical Center. I want to thank the extraordinary doctors & nurses who cared for me for the last week. Thanks to my family & friends for their prayers. I will have more to say about all of this next week.— Governor Christie (@GovChristie) October 10, 2020
Christie was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Oct. 3 after assisting President Donald Trump with debate preparations earlier that week. He was hospitalized on the same day he said he tested positive.
The former governor cited a history of asthma for checking into Morristown Medical Center, although he also said he was “feeling good” at the time.
Trump tested positive for the virus on Oct. 1 and announced the diagnosis the following morning.
The president was also hospitalized for several days before being released and returning to the White House.