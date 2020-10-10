Former NJ Gov. Chris Christie released from hospital after COVID-19 treatment

TRENTON, NJ – MARCH 3: New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie fields questions at a wide-ranging news conference, March 3, 2016 at the Statehouse in Trenton, New Jersey. Christie defended his endorsement of Donald Trump for president amid calls for him to resign. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

NEW JERSEY — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has been released from the hospital where he was being treated for COVID-19, he said on Saturday.

Christie thanked the “extraordinary doctors and nurses” who treated him at Morristown Medical Center.

“I am happy to let you know that this morning I was released from Morristown Medical Center. I want to thank the extraordinary doctors [and] nurses who cared for me for the last week. Thanks to my family [and] friends for their prayers. I will have more to say about all of this next week,” Christie said on Twitter.

Christie was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Oct. 3 after assisting President Donald Trump with debate preparations earlier that week. He was hospitalized on the same day he said he tested positive.

The former governor cited a history of asthma for checking into Morristown Medical Center, although he also said he was “feeling good” at the time.

Trump tested positive for the virus on Oct. 1 and announced the diagnosis the following morning.

The president was also hospitalized for several days before being released and returning to the White House.