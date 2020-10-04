Flushing bar has third run-in with law enforcement over COVID-19 violations

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

FLUSHING, Queens — A Flushing bar was shut down by the New York City Sheriff’s Office Sunday, its third run-in with law enforcement in a month over rules related to the coronavirus pandemic. Just a month ago, its license was suspended by the New York State Liquor Authority.

On Saturday night around 9 p.m., officials noticed the bar, We Go KTV, on Union Street near Northern Boulevard, and surveilled to see if it was open and operating.

Between 9:45 p.m. and midnight, about 20 patrons were seen entering the business through its front door, deputies said. An employee was locking the door behind them.

By about 2:40 a.m., Sheriff’s deputies entered the building and found about 40 people inside, many without face masks.

Wine, beer and other alcohol were found in karaoke rooms and storage rooms, authorities said.

The bar was closed by deputies; masks were distributed and the patrons were escorted out. The business, as well as 13 individuals, was charged.

It’s not the first time the bar has been in trouble for violating COVID-19 guidelines.

The NYS Liquor Authority suspended the business’ liquor license back on Sept. 4 for violating emergency orders. That move came after several 311 complaints about loud music. Officials found more than 100 people inside. Patrons bolted from an emergency exit, deputies said. Two people were arrested by NYPD on drug charges.

Then, on Sept. 19, deputies found about 75 people inside, many drinking or smoking and many without masks, authorities said.

Party rooms allegedly had beer and liquor, as well as food service. There was no social distancing.

A significant inventory of alcohol was seized by deputies, as well as untaxed cigarettes and three bladed weapons.

Two individuals were arrested and issued appearance tickets.