Flu shots could help alleviate stress on hospitals, protect Americans, experts say

Everyone should get the flu vaccine, according to experts, regardless of whether or not there’s a global pandemic.

But now more than ever, experts believe it’s important to avoid any additional strain on the healthcare system, and a difficult the flu season could be just that.

In many places, hospital capacities couldn’t keep up with the number of patients that might normally get sick from the flu or need hospitalizations, due to the coronavirus and the overwhelming impact it’s had on hospital beds and resources.

This season, doctors will watch for the possibility of patients having both the flu and coronavirus at the same time.

It’s not common for people to have more than one respiratory virus simultaneously, but because there’s still a lot to learn about COVID-19, it can’t be ruled out.

There are also concerns people might mix-up coronavirus and influenza symptoms.

They’re similar in many ways, including a cough, fever, and body aches.

But experts said the symptom that might best tell the two apart is a lost sense of smell or taste, an odd symptom many COVID-19 patients have reported.

Doctors are hoping, though, that with most people wearing masks and social distancing due to COVID-19, flu cases will be low this season.