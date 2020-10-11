First Mass with new coronavirus restrictions held in Queens, Brooklyn

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

QUEENS, N.Y. — Sunday marked the first Mass for many churches in Queens and Brooklyn under strict new capacity limits due to an uptick in coronavirus cases in the boroughs.

New restrictions for people living in cluster zones were announced on Tuesday, including reduced capacity inside houses of worship, in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

Houses of worship in red cluster zones are only allowed to admit congregants up to 25% capacity with a 10-person maximum.

In orange zones, houses of worship are allowed up to 33% capacity or a maximum of 25 people.

Houses of worship in yellow zones can host up to 50% capacity.

To find out if you’re in a cluster zone, click here.

To learn more about the different rules in red, orange and yellow cluster zones, click here.

The Diocese of Brooklyn sued Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday in response to the new capacity restrictions on houses of worship in cluster zones.

The lawsuit argues the restrictions violate fundamental First Amendment rights to free exercise of religion.

The diocese sought to temporarily suspend the restrictions while the lawsuit proceeded in court, but a judge denied the motion on Friday.

Nicholas DiMarzio, Bishop of Brooklyn, said in a statement on Saturday that the church would abide by the state’s rules while continuing to fight them in court.

“We are disappointed by last night’s initial ruling, but this is only the beginning of the case, and we expect ultimately to prevail. We are seeking what is just. And we have kept parishioners safe and will continue to do so,” DiMarzio said. “Thus, there is no reason for this latest interference with our First Amendment right to celebrate Mass together, so we will continue to press the courts and our elected officials to end it as soon as possible.”

A similar but separate lawsuit, filed by the Orthodox Jewish group Agudath Israel of America, was also unsuccessful in stopping the state from enforcing the new restrictions.

