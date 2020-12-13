Financial toll from coronavirus hits both Democrat- and Republican-led states

Coronavirus

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Capitol Hill Capitol Building Capitol Dome

Light shines on the U.S. Capitol dome Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

WASHINGTON — A hang-up for some congressional Republicans in passing another coronavirus relief package is a request for tens of billions of dollars to go directly to state and local governments.

Government leaders say they need the money to compensate for the drop-off in tax revenue since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, but some in the GOP see the aid as a “bailout” for states run by Democrats.

A recent Moody’s Analytics report found that states and cities face a collective shortfall of $450 billion over the next two years without additional federal relief. That includes many Republican-led states, from Alaska to Texas.

