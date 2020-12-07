Feds passed up chance to lock in more Pfizer vaccine doses

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration opted last summer not to lock in a chance to buy millions of additional doses of one of the leading coronavirus vaccine contenders.

That decision could delay the delivery of a second batch of doses until manufacturer Pfizer fulfills other international contracts.

The revelation was confirmed Monday by people familiar with the matter. It came a day before President Donald Trump aimed to take credit for the speedy development of forthcoming coronavirus vaccines at a White House summit Tuesday.

Dr. John Whyte is chief medical officer for Web MD and a public health expert who has worked with the FDA.

“Vaccine distribution is starting to look like how we’ve handled testing and how we’ve handled PPE: we haven’t had enough and we haven’t distributed effectively.”

He disagreed with the idea to pass up on the opportunity to buy more doses.

“It doesn’t make any sense to me knowing that we need hundreds of millions of doses especially when it’s a two shot requirement.”

Pfizer’s vaccine is expected to be endorsed by a panel of Food and Drug Administration advisers as soon as this week.

If a federal panel gives Pfizer’s vaccine a thumbs-up this week, the FDA could green light the shots soon after.

Health care workers and nursing home residents should get the first limited doses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

States will ultimately decide where the shipments go. The shots should be free to everyone, and officials have said they plan to have them widely available by the middle of next year.