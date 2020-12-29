FDNY firefighters receive COVID-19 vaccine as citywide total surpasses 67K

NEW YORK CITY — The FDNY began administering COVID-19 vaccines to firefighters on Tuesday.

The vaccination program kicked off with an event at FDNY Headquarters.

Uniformed Firefighters Association President Andrew Ansbro called the vaccines a “turning point in the war on COVID-19.”

“I have every confidence that this vaccine will keep New York City firefighters healthy and safe in the course of their duties,” Ansbro said in a statement. “We applaud the New York State health officials who have prioritized firefighters, as our safety is of vital importance to this city.”

About 5,800 FDNY members have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Twelve have died.

The firefighters who rolled up their sleeves Tuesday said they’re taking the shot for the public and for their families.

Members of the fire department’s EMS unit started receiving the vaccine last week.

In the FDNY, vaccinations are strongly encouraged but not mandatory.

A poll conducted by the UFA earlier in December found 55% of its members did not want to get the vaccine. However, Ansbro said Tuesday that the poll was done before much was known about the vaccine and that the department has since disseminated more information.

Chief Thomas Richardson said he has faith that firefighters will embrace the vaccine over time.

As firefighters weigh whether to get the vaccine, New York City’s police officers are still waiting for their turn.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that first responders are a priority but his administration is waiting on vaccine distribution guidance from the state.

Patrick Lynch, president of the Police Benevolent Association, fired back at the mayor in a statement.

“Once again, politicians in Albany and City Hall are wasting time with bureaucratic gymnastics instead of looking at the reality on the ground. New York City police officers aren’t just on the front line. We cover every part of the front line: from hospitals and housing complexes to the corner store,” Lynch said. “We have more daily contact with New Yorkers than any other city agency. We are continuing to press for vaccines to be made available to police officers as soon as possible.”

More than 67,100 vaccines have been administered citywide, de Blasio said Tuesday.

The vaccinations come as health and government officials express concerns of a new surge in coronavirus cases following Christmas weekend.

The city’s percent of positive cases over a seven-day rolling average is 7.45%, however, de Blasio warned the data could be skewed by unusual testing patterns due to the holiday weekend.

