FDNY EMS members begin taking COVID-19 vaccine

NEW YORK — New York’s Bravest got an important shot in the arm beginning Wednesday.

FDNY EMS members started receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination. Caccination recipients are prioritized in phases. Phase 1 includes essential health care workers, including EMS. Phase 2 includes other essential front-line workers, including firefighters.

“This is a great day for the FDNY,” said Commissioner Daniel Nigro. “Science has answered the call for help from our department and all essential frontline healthcare workers and produced a vaccine to combat this deadly illness. I strongly encourage all of our members to take the COVID-19 vaccine offered through the department to protect themselves, their colleagues, and their loved ones.”

The department will have three COVID vaccination sites across the city and be able to administer 450 inoculations per day.

“Through our vaccination process, we will further improve the safety of our members during this pandemic and ensure that the FDNY will continue to protect and care for the city our members bravely serve,” Nigro said. “Thank you to everyone at the city, state, and federal levels, as well as our own FDNY leadership, who have worked so hard to reach this important milestone in our fight against COVID-19.”

Since the start of the pandemic, the Department has lost 12 members to COVID-19, including five members of EMS and seven civilians. Due to constant exposure in the course of their duty, medical leave related to COVID-19 peaked in April, with 19% of EMS members and 13% of firefighters out at one time. More than 5,800 firefighters have been diagnosed with COVID.