FDA Commissioner: Agency ‘will not cut corners’ on COVID-19 vaccine approval process

NEW YORK — As the world eagerly awaits FDA approval for a COVID-19 vaccine, we are left with a lot of questions about emergency approval, distribution, safety and efficacy of the vaccine.

Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration Dr. Stephen Hahn explained Emergency Use Authorization, how quickly we could see application approval, what percentage of vaccine distribution would drive infections down and when we could possibly see vaccines available to everyone.

“We’re not going to cut corners” on the approval process, Dr. Hahn told PIX11.

When asked how quickly the country will see a vaccine after approval meets, Dr. Hahn said vaccine distribution will occur right after the vaccine is authoritized, which is in the hands of the Health and Human Services.

Polls suggest about 58% of Americans would get the vaccine, but Dr. Hahn wants everyone eligible to get the vaccine.

Dr. Hahn said what experts and infectious disease officials have said is “we need something called herd immunity,” which said about 70% of Americans need to get the vaccine or contract the virus.

He also said the FDA was clear that trials needed to have a wide range of people participating in the trials to see the effectiveness of all age groups and all ethnic backgrounds.

How long will the vaccine last? Dr. Hahn said they still aren’t sure and further research and longer-term studies needs to be done.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has also said he would conduct a separate review of the vaccine application and while Pres. Donald Trump said New York may be delayed in getting the vaccine.

Dr. Hahn said their focus is to “look at the science and the data” to see the efficacy and safety of the virus. Decisions on distribution is more of the job of the CDC and HHS, but added the FDA’s authorization process hopes to “reflect all of America” including New Yorkers.

