FDA approves first at-home COVID-19 test: What does it mean for you?

NEW YORK — While the development of vaccines is promising, with at least two showing greater-than-expected efficacy, there could be another game changer, this one headed to American homes.

The FDA has approved the first at-home rapid COVID-19 test.

To obtain a test kit, you’ll need a prescription. It’s expected to cost around $50 for a single use.

Dr. Gregory Berry is the Director of Infectious Disease Diagnostics at Northwell Health Laboratories. Berry said one drawback, though, is the specimen is not collected in a controlled environment, such as a clinic or laboratory, and patients collect the sample on their own.

“I don’t think most people are used to collecting specimens on themselves,” said Berry. “In this case if you don’t do the proper kind of collection, you have to worry about false negatives, so it’s very important that with any test, the instructions are followed exactly.”

Made by Lucira, the all-in-one kit is administered using a nasal swab. It’s then inserted into the enclosed vial, which enters the test unit for analysis. Results are displayed within 30 minutes, when the unit’s light-up display will show positive or negative.

Berry, agreeing with most experts, said the more testing the better in this fight against a pandemic, and this may ease the burden on testing sites

“Testing is obviously a major integral component of knowing where the infection rate lies,” said Berry. “This is definitely another important tool in the tool belt and it’s a step in the right direction.”

The at-home test kit is not expected to be widely available or distributed until next spring at the earliest. Lucira has said data shows its test results matched those of a laboratory-based test 94% of the time when screening for the virus.

Until then, and until a vaccine, Dr. Berry reminded us to practice public health safety measures such as social distancing, wearing a mask, and frequent hand washing.

“If we do stick with the protocols, it’s quite possible we’ll come to the holidays and not have a spike,” said Berry. “It’s important people know that right now.”