FBI warns of vaccine scams, offers tips to avoid fraud

NEW YORK — Amid the fight against COVID-19, scammers are looking to cash in.

The FBI has warned the public of vaccine scams which include:

Ads or offers for early vaccine access for a fee

Paying out-of-pocket to be on a vaccine waiting list, which does not exist

Offers for additional medical testing or procedures when you get a vaccine

Unsolicited emails or calls from someone claiming to be from a medical office, insurance company or vaccine center, requesting personal information.

Claims that the government requires you to receive a COVID-19 vaccine

Ads for vaccines from unknown sources of claims of FDA approval for unverified vaccines.

To avoid becoming a victim, get up-to-date information on vaccine distribution through your state’s health department website.

The FDA is also updating their website about which vaccines they have authorized.

People should consult their doctors before getting a vaccine.

Don’t share your personal health information with anyone other than those who are known and trusted medical professionals.

People should also check their medical and insurance explanation of benefits for any suspicious claims and report and errors to the company.