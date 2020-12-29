FBI warns of vaccine scams, offers tips to avoid fraud

Coronavirus

by: Kirstin Cole, CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — Amid the fight against COVID-19, scammers are looking to cash in.

The FBI has warned the public of vaccine scams which include:

  • Ads or offers for early vaccine access for a fee
  • Paying out-of-pocket to be on a vaccine waiting list, which does not exist
  • Offers for additional medical testing or procedures when you get a vaccine
  • Unsolicited emails or calls from someone claiming to be from a medical office, insurance company or vaccine center, requesting personal information.
  • Claims that the government requires you to receive a COVID-19 vaccine
  • Ads for vaccines from unknown sources of claims of FDA approval for unverified vaccines.

To avoid becoming a victim, get up-to-date information on vaccine distribution through your state’s health department website.

The FDA is also updating their website about which vaccines they have authorized.

People should consult their doctors before getting a vaccine.

Don’t share your personal health information with anyone other than those who are known and trusted medical professionals.

People should also check their medical and insurance explanation of benefits for any suspicious claims and report and errors to the company.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Long Island Expressway closed eastbound due to truck crash, rollover

Man punches 75-year-old woman on Harlem street

Prayer vigil planned as rapper DMX on life support at White Plains hospital

New Jersey expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

Overturned truck on I-287 northbound ramp to NYS Thruway causes delays

Gorgeous Monday kicks off a warm, sunny week

Man slams 73-year-old to the ground on Manhattan sidewalk

Vaccine eligibility expanding in NY, NJ

Sunny and mild to begin the workweek