FBI urges retests for those who got COVID tests at NJ lab

VENTNOR, N.J. — The FBI is asking anyone who underwent a coronavirus test at a Jersey Shore laboratory to get retested, and to contact the agency.

In a statement Friday on Twitter, the FBI’s Newark office asked anyone who was recently tested for COVID-19 at Infinity Diagnostic Laboratory in Ventnor “to be retested as soon as possible.”

It also asked that anyone who was administered a finger-prick blood test at the laboratory to contact a victim assistance unit at the FBI.

Voice mail for the company’s operations director Friday evening said it was closed, and did not offer the opportunity to leave a message.