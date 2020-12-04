FBI urges retests for those who got COVID tests at NJ lab

Coronavirus

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
covid testing.jpeg

VENTNOR, N.J. — The FBI is asking anyone who underwent a coronavirus test at a Jersey Shore laboratory to get retested, and to contact the agency.

In a statement Friday on Twitter, the FBI’s Newark office asked anyone who was recently tested for COVID-19 at Infinity Diagnostic Laboratory in Ventnor “to be retested as soon as possible.”

It also asked that anyone who was administered a finger-prick blood test at the laboratory to contact a victim assistance unit at the FBI.

Voice mail for the company’s operations director Friday evening said it was closed, and did not offer the opportunity to leave a message.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Biden offers hopeful message, mourns COVID-19 victims in primetime speech

Another gorgeous day on the way

Looking back at Mar. 11, 2020 when COVID-19 was declared a pandemic

Rob Belushi talks 'The Blackout' indie film set during Hurricane Sandy and more

Author talks new Marvel audiobook 'Black Panther: Sins of the King'

7-year-old photographer from Brooklyn goes viral

New guidelines for nursing homes amid COVID-19

Spring preview continues: Will NYC hit record high Thursday?

What's included in the stimulus bill?