Fauci: US taking hard look at variant of coronavirus

Coronavirus

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Anthony Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), speaks during a ceremony awarding the Nobel Prize medal and prize to Harvey J. Alter, Laureate in Physiology or Medicine, at NIH in Bethesda, Md., Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON — U.S. health officials believe the coronavirus mutation that set off alarms in parts of Britain is no more apt to cause serous illness or be resistant to vaccines than the strain afflicting people in the United States, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Even so, he said the variant still must be taken “very seriously” and was being studied intensively by U.S. officials now.

Fauci endorsed the decision of U.S. officials to require negative COVID-19 tests before letting people from Britain enter the U.S. and declined to weigh in on whether that step should have been taken sooner.

