Fauci: US may see ‘surge upon surge’ of coronavirus in weeks ahead

The nation’s top infectious disease expert said that the U.S. may see a “surge upon a surge” of the coronavirus over the coming weeks, and he does not expect current recommendations around social distancing to be relaxed before Christmas.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, also said it’s it’s “not too late” for people traveling back home after the Thanksgiving holiday to help stop the spread of the virus by wearing masks, staying distant from other people and avoiding large groups.

Meanwhile, New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio reversed course and said the nation’s largest school system will reopen to in-person learning.

