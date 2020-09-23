Fauci shuts down Sen. Paul: ‘You are not listening to what the director of the CDC said’

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the coronavirus pandemic in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C. on March 30, 2020.

NEW YORK — Dr. Anthony Fauci went toe-to-toe with Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) on Wednesday after the lawmaker accused the nation’s leading immunologist of contributing to the economic crisis spurred by coronavirus lockdown recommendations.

While testifying during a congressional hearing Wednesday, Fauci was asked if he had any second thoughts on the lockdown recommendations his task force issued at the beginning of the pandemic.

“I think in the beginning, we’ve done things based on the knowledge we had at the time, and hopefully — and I am — my colleagues are humble enough and modest enough to realize that as new data comes, you make different recommendations,” Fauci said in response. “But I don’t regret saying the only way we could have stopped the explosion of infection was by essentially … having the physical separation and the kinds of recommendations that we’ve made.”

But the exchange got even more heated when Paul questioned how Fauci could laud Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s response to New York’s outbreak given the state’s death toll.

“They got hit very badly. They made some mistakes,” Fauci said. “Right now, if you look at what’s going on right now, the things that are going on in New York to get their test positivity 1% or less is because they are looking at the guidelines that we have put together from the task force of the four or five things of masks, social distancing, outdoors more than indoors, avoiding crowds and washing hands.”

When Paul suggested New York’s infection rate could be due to herd immunity, Fauci fired back.

“I challenge that, senator,” Fauci said. “You are not listening to what the director of the CDC said that in New York it’s about 22%. If you believe 22% is herd immunity, I believe you are alone in that.”

Fauci also accused Paul of repeatedly misconstruing facts about the pandemic.