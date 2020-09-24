Fauci calls NJ ‘well prepared’ for flu season in COVID chat with Murphy

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TRENTON, N.J. — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, sat down for a live conversation with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Thursday to discuss how the state is doing and when a vaccine is coming.

“Right now, if you continue to carefully and prudently open the economy, you can get through the fall and the winter,” said Fauci.

Fauci said we could see a vaccine as early as next month but more likely in November or December before we see itmass produced next year. Dr. Fauci expects it will take until the end of next year before everyone physically goes and gets vaccinated, starting with health care workers, the vulnerable and the elderly.

“There already is a reluctance in this country to get vaccinated,” said Fauci. “I think if we could get 75 to 80% of the population vaccinated, I think that would be a really good accomplishment.”

Right now, there are three vaccine trials pending, with three more set to come online. An independent board of doctors and statisticians will privately review the results before it goes to the FDA for approval, after which the data will be made public.

New Jersey has seen a slight uptick in COVID-19 infections in recent weeks with hundreds of new cases reported daily. The state is still seeing far fewer than during the height of the pandemic.